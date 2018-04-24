'Grey's Anatomy' star kicks off Clovis Rodeo week

The San Joaquin River gorge is a scenic part of Fresno County with a hiking trail and footbridge that crosses the river near Auberry. See the area from a unique perspective in this aerial drone footage.
Fresno State wideout KeeSean Johnson discusses the progress this spring working with quarterback Marcus McMaryion. Johnson last season was on the receiving end of eight of McMaryion's 14 touchdown passes.
These 10 gelded burros from the Ridgecrest BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program will be available for adoption at the Paso Robles Event Center Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The BLM's page on Facebook has more information: @blmcalifornia