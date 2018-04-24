'Grey's Anatomy' star helps kick off Clovis Rodeo week with roping event

Clovis Rodeo week got started Tuesday with a fun event for the cowboys, the ninth annual James Pickens Jr. Foundation Charity Roping.
Events surrounding the 104th rodeo continue through Sunday in Old Town Clovis.
First, though, "Grey's Anatomy" star Pickens participated in his passion with pros and amateurs, all to raise funds for Camp Giddy Up (an experience for abled and disabled youth ages 8-18) and Hands for Hope (a camp for underserved youth).
Clovis Rodeo week continues Wednesday with the largest one-day blood drive in the nation, 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Rodeo Hall. More than 14,000 donors have participated in the drive since its inception.
Thursday night is the PBR Bull Riding Velocity Tour with the rodeo queen coronation at intermission and Chris Janson in concert after.
Friday night is the start of three days of PRCA Gold Tour pro rodeo action, with Cam in concert after. The rodeo parade is Saturday morning in Old Town Clovis, with weekend rodeo action Saturday and Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. each day.
