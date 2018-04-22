Andrew Bogut set to join Sydney Kings in Australian league

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, Boston Celtics' Terry Rozier 12) goes to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers' Andrew Bogut during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston. NBA veteran Andrew Bogut is set to join the Sydney Kings in Australia's National Basketball League. The Sydney club issued a brief statement Monday, April 23, 2018 saying it had submitted paperwork to the NBL for Bogut's recruitment.