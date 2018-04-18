Man City players dominate Premier League's team of season

FILE - In this Sunday, March 4, 2018 file photo Manchester City's Sergio Aguero runs during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee. The Argentina international gave the update on his fitness on Twitter. He didn’t give a timescale for his return, with the World Cup starting in two months, saying only he is “fully motivated to get back soon to the field.” Aguero missed most of City’s games in March because of a left knee injury. Rui Vieira, File AP Photo