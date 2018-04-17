Yankees put Kahnle on 10-day DL, recall Cessa

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle throws during the eighth inning of Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros on in New York. Kahnle has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis. The move was made, retroactive to Monday, before Tuesday night's game against the Miami Marlins. Kahnle is 1-0 with a 6.14 ERA in six appearances. With his velocity down this season, the right-hander has struck out nine and walked eight in 7 1/3 innings. Kathy Willens, File AP Photo