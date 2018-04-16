Monday's Sports in Brief

RUNNING
BOSTON (AP) — Desiree Linden splashed her way through icy rain and a near-gale headwind to win the Boston Marathon, the first victory for an American woman since 1985.
The two-time Olympian and 2011 Boston runner-up pulled away at the end of Heartbreak Hill to win in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 54 seconds. That was more than four minutes better than second-place finisher Sarah Sellers — one of seven Americans in the top 10 — but the slowest time for a women's winner in Boston since 1978.
Yuki Kawauchi passed defending champion Geoffrey Kirui as they passed through Kenmore Square with a mile to go to win the men's race in 2:15:58 and earn Japan's first Boston Marathon title since 1987. Kirui slowed and stumbled across the Copley Square finish line 2:25 later, followed by Shadrack Biwott and three other U.S. men.
On the fifth anniversary of the finish line explosions that killed three and wounded hundreds more, Linden and Kawauchi led a field of 30,000 runners through a drenching rain, temperatures in the mid-30s and gusts of up to 32 mph on the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton.
BASEBALL
TORONTO (AP) — Even moving indoors couldn't get the Blue Jays back on the field.
Toronto postponed Monday's series opener against Kansas City after chunks of ice crashed down from the nearby CN Tower following a weekend of freezing rain, including one that punctured a hole in the Rogers Centre roof.
Andrew Miller, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of business operations, was standing in the infield with two colleagues around 10:00 a.m. Monday, examining existing damage, when a falling piece of ice tore a hole about three feet by five feet in the PVC roof over right field, sending ice and pieces of insulation crashing onto the turf.
It's the first postponement at Rogers Centre since a game against the Royals was called off following a collision between two panels of the stadium's moving roof on April 12, 2001. The teams will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.
PRO FOOTBALL
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Defensive lineman Aaron Donald has skipped the start of the Los Angeles Rams' voluntary offseason workouts.
The Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year wasn't at the Rams' training complex Monday while most of his teammates began strength and conditioning work.
Last season, Donald was absent from most of the Rams' offseason program, all of training camp and the preseason while seeking a new contract. He also missed the first game of the regular season after ending his holdout one day beforehand, yet still produced another dominant season for the NFC West champions.
Coach Sean McVay says Donald's current absence particularly doesn't concern him compared to last year. The Rams and Donald's representatives have been discussing a lavish new contract for many months.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — James Harrison is taking another shot at retirement, and this time it's likely to stick for the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker.
The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All Pro and 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year announced on Instagram early Monday he is stepping away from the game following a 15-year career that saw him go from undrafted free agent to one of the most feared players in the league.
Harrison, 39, posted a collage of pictures of his two sons and noted he's "missed way too much for way too long ... and I'm done."
Harrison played nearly his entire career with the Steelers, collecting 80.5 of his 84.5 career sacks while wearing black and gold, a franchise record. He spent the 2013 season in Cincinnati and signed with New England late last season, appearing in all three playoff games for the Patriots, including their Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia.
SOCCER
NEW YORK (AP) — Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson has been fined by Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber for criticizing referee Baldomero Toledo after a 3-2 loss to Orlando on April 8.
The league announced the fine Monday but did not disclose the amount.
Portland led 2-1 when Orlando was awarded a penalty kick after contact between Timbers defender Alvas Powell and Orlando forward Dom Dwyer. Sacha Kljestan converted the penalty kick in the 82nd minute, and Dwyer scored five minutes later. Toledo did not use the Video Assistant Referee to review the foul.
Paulson tweeted after the match: "No way in a million years thats a penalty. Disgraceful. How do you not VAR that. Tried it once early but he got us in the end Joke."
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke forward Wendell Carter Jr. is leaving for the NBA Draft after one season in college.
Carter announced his decision Monday through the school, and team spokesman Mike DeGeorge says Carter plans to hire an agent.
Carter averaged 13.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and a team-best 2.05 blocks as part of a one-two punch in the low post with fellow freshman Marvin Bagley III.
Carter becomes the fourth member of Duke's freshman class to turn pro this offseason, joining Gary Trent Jr., Trevon Duval and Bagley. He becomes the 16th one-and-done in program history.
His decision means the Blue Devils must replace the entire starting five from their regional final loss to Kansas.
Comments