Jose Ramirez’s next challenger is already picking a fight with the champ via Instagram

The WBC super lightweight world title fight is not official, yet, but that didn’t stop Jose Ramirez’s challenger from showing what he plans to do to the champ.
Ramirez won the WBC super lightweight world title on March 17 in New York, and the WBC ordered the Avenal native to meet mandatory challenger Regis Prograis of New Orleans. Prograis won the vacant interim title with a knockout victory over Julius Indongo.
The plan was to have the fight this summer at Chukchansi Park, but Ramirez’s agent/promoter Rick Mirigian said because of the usual hot Valley weather, it made sense to have the fight elsewhere. That arrangement is still being made.
That didn’t stop Prograis from giving an art lesson on what Ramirez’s face will look like after their fight when he posted a video on Instagram through Uninterrupted.
“Everyone keeps asking me who I’m going to fight next. This is the dude who I’m going to fight next, Jose Ramirez. See, I don’t think he wants to fight me and I’ll show you why. It’s like a little film study why. First off, he got a little smirk on his face and I’m going to take that off. Probably be some blood coming down from his lips and stuff like that. His eyes … I’m going to black that out. His nose will be kind of crooked if I finish with him. He has some blood coming down his face, and after that I’m going to give him a little signature and give him a little tat. So if he ever stops running from me and fights me, he’ll look something like this. And this is where all my fighters belong.”
Prograis crumbled up the drawing and threw it in the trash can.
The lack of respect for the champion didn’t stop there. Prograis’ promoter, Lou DiBiella, tagged the wrong Jose Ramirez in a tweet.
Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) responded to Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) and said he’s ready.
“All that don’t mean nothing,” he wrote to Prograis on Instagram. “You haven’t heard me say anything but the fact that you’re next. So why you trying to make yourself a believer. Let’s handle this in the ring like two professionals.”
Negotiations continue to pit he 25-year-old Ramirez and Prograis, 29. If no deal is reached before April 27, then a purse bid for the fight will take place at the WBC offices in Mexico City.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
