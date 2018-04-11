How to eat taco video FINAL

There's only one opening night in baseball and the groundskeeping staff at Chukchansi Park is doing its best to make it the best night of the year for Grizzlies fans. The Grizzles open against the Tacoma Rainiers Tuesday, April 10 2018.
It's rare, but on chilly mornings in Yosemite Valley, the mist from a waterfalls freezes into beautiful ice formations and are swept downstream on the Merced River. This video was posted to Yosemite's Facebook page @YosemiteNPS.
This Glacier National Park black bear living in a tree's hollow takes a drink from a spring snow that accumulated around its front door. And wouldn't you after a long winter's nap? The park has a webcam pointed at the bear's home.