San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto throws to the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in San Francisco. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo

Sports

Right-hander Johnny Cueto goes on DL with ankle injury

The Associated Press

April 10, 2018 06:07 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Giants right-hander Johnny Cueto has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left ankle.

The move is retroactive to Saturday, when he injured himself during an indoor workout. With ace lefty Madison Bumgarner sidelined by a broken pinkie finger in his pitching hand, this marks the second straight season the Giants' top two in the rotation are on the DL.

Cueto (1-0) had already been pushed back from a scheduled start Tuesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Andrew Suarez is set to start the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Manager Bruce Bochy said Cueto threw a bullpen Tuesday before going through a series of tests with the training staff before the club decided on the DL.

San Francisco recalled lefty Steven Okert from Triple-A Sacramento and he was available.

