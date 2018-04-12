49ers' Reuben Foster charged with felony for incident that left girlfriend bruised, with ruptured eardrum

Local prosecutors charged 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster with felony domestic violence on Thursday in connection to a February incident that they say left his long-time girlfriend bruised and with a ruptured eardrum.

According to a news release from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office, Foster's 28-year-old girlfriend flagged down a passing car in Los Gatos after she had been dragged by her hair by Foster, punched in the head eight to 10 times by him and was physically thrown from the house.

Foster, 24, faces charges of domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury, forcefully attempting to prevent a victim from reporting a crime, and possession of an assault weapon – all felonies.

Despite the graphic allegations, the 49ers do not seem poised to cut Foster like they did with cornerback Tramaine Brock, who also was accused of domestic violence a year ago, and will wait until the case moves through the courts. That implies the team has information about the incident beyond what's included in the district attorney's press release.

“The 49ers organization is aware of today’s disturbing charges regarding Reuben Foster," the team said in a statement. "We will continue to follow this serious matter. Reuben is aware that his place in our organization is under great scrutiny and will depend on what is learned through the legal process.”





Foster is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m in San Jose. If convicted, he faces more than 11 years in prison..

“Our focus is on holding accountable those who hurt their intimate partners,” prosecutor Kevin Smith said in a statement. “Our office handles between 4,000 and 5,000 domestic violence cases each year. We only hope that this case illuminates the tragic regularity of the rest.”

According to the district attorney's office, Foster's girlfriend was taken to a hospital following the incident. Foster's home was searched and officers found a Sig Sauer 516 rifle along with a large capacity magazine, both of which are illegal to possess in California.

The NFL said it continues to review the matter as part of its personal conduct policy.





Foster, who also was arrested for marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Ala. in January, has been working out regularly at the team's facility in Santa Clara following the dual incidents. His next hearing in Alabama is scheduled for May 2.

The 49ers released cornerback Tramaine Brock one day after he was arrested for domestic violence a year ago in Santa Clara. They did not follow the same path with Foster, a first-round pick in 2017, because, according to general manager John Lynch, "each situation is different and we'll leave it at that."

The implication was that they didn't feel as if Foster's actions were as serious as Brock's. The case against Brock later was dismissed when the victim in the incident became uncooperative with local prosecutors. The NFL declined to take any action against him as well.

Before Lynch and Kyle Shanahan arrived in 2017, the 49ers also cut Aldon Smith, Ray McDonald and Bruce Miller after each of them had more than one arrest.

At the scouting combine last month, Lynch and Shanahan made it clear that Foster can't afford any more missteps.

“We have talked with Reuben and the context in a broad sense of what we discussed with Reuben is just our expectations for him and our expectations for all our players,” Lynch said. “We have a high standard. We made that very clear with him.”

Said Shanahan: "I want to help Reuben out, just like I want to help any of our players out. But it’s a two-way street. They’ve got to help us out, and there comes a lot of responsibility with that.”

In addition to his marijuana-related arrest, Foster failed a drug test at last year’s scouting combine due to a diluted sample. He also was sent home early from the combine after an altercation with a hospital worker.

The 49ers' offseason program, the de facto start of their 2018 season, begins on Monday. There is no word on whether Foster will take part.