From parades to first pitches, Jose Ramirez staying busy. But one appearance was special

Jose Ramirez has been busy since winning the WBC super lightweight world title on March 17 in New York.
The Avenal native enjoyed a parade in his hometown and has been making appearances around the central San Joaquin Valley, including Tuesday night when he throws out the first pitch at the Fresno Grizzlies’ home opener at Chukchansi Park then signs autographs after on the concourse.
Monday, though, he enjoyed a special appearance: visiting Apique Behavioral Services, a vocational day program for adults born with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Today I had the honor to meet some of my biggest fans from Fresno. It was a blessing to see the joy I brought to them. God bless their souls. @hecktik you weren’t kidding they have a lot of love and support for me, thank you for having me,” Ramirez wrote on Instagram.
Apique chief operating officer Aren Hekimian applauded Ramirez for stopping by: “You don’t understand how much it meant to them that the Best 140 pound boxer in the world came to spend time with them,” Hekimian wrote on Instagram. “Thanks Champ. May God continue to bless you, your family and friends.”
