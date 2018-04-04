Keith scores late goal, Blackhawks beat Blues 4-3

Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left and the Chicago Blackhawks beat St. Louis 4-3 on Wednesday night to hurt the Blues' playoff hopes.
Andreas Martinsen, Blake Hillman and Alex DeBrincat also scored, and Jean-Francois Berube made 30 saves. The Blackhawks beat the Blues for the first time in three meetings this season.
Vladimir Tarasenko and Brayden Schenn each had a goal and an assist for the Blues. They have lost four straight to fall a point behind idle Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.
Robert Bortuzzo also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 22 saves.
DUCKS 3, WILD 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ondrej Kase scored the tiebreaking goal on a rebound with 3:56 to play, and Anaheim clinched its sixth consecutive playoff berth with a victory over Minnesota.
Kase secured his first 20-goal season by jumping on a long rebound of Josh Manson's shot, and Andrew Cogliano added an empty-net goal with 2:13 left. Ryan Miller made 26 saves in his first start since March 9 for the Ducks, who have won eight of 10 in their usual late-season surge to the playoffs.
Nick Ritchie also scored, and Manson had two assists as the Ducks officially extended the NHL's second-longest streak of consecutive postseason berths. Anaheim also leapfrogged archrival Los Angeles into third place in the Pacific Division, leading by one point with two games to play for both clubs.
Matt Dumba scored a power-play goal and Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 shots for the Wild, who took their fifth loss in seven games during what turned out to be a meaningless contest for the playoff-bound club.
SENATORS 4, SABRES 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his team-leading 27th goal for Ottawa, helping assure Buffalo of finishing last in the NHL standings.
Max McCormick, Ryan Dzingel and Alexander Burrows, with an empty-netter, also scored for the Senators, and Craig Anderson stopped 32 shots.
Ryan O'Reilly and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres. Buffalo had already extended its franchise-worst playoff drought to a seventh season and will finish last for the third time in five years.
