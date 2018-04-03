Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels 35) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels 35) delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

Sports

Hamels pitches Rangers to 4-1 win over A's

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

April 03, 2018 10:13 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

Cole Hamels pitched four-hit ball over five innings, Joey Gallo hit his 50th home run in 204 games and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Texas third baseman Andre Beltre singled in the second to tie Rod Carew for most hits by a Latin-born player. Rougned Odor singled twice and drove in two runs, and Nomar Mazara added two hits and scored twice.

The Rangers ended a three-game losing streak this season and a nine-game skid at the Coliseum.

Hamels (1-1) bounced back from a rough start on opening day, dominating an A's lineup that had scored three or more runs in four of the first five games.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  