FILE - In this Monday, April 27, 2009 file photo, Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins walks out to a training session at their training ground, Cobham, England. Former England captain Wilkins is in a critical condition in a hospital in London, it was reported on Saturday, March 31, 2018. St. George’s University Hospital says the 61-year-old Wilkins is currently being treated there but did not disclose more details about his condition. Tom Hevezi, File AP Photo

Sports

Ex-England star Wilkins hospitalized, in critical condition

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 02:52 AM

LONDON

Former England captain Ray Wilkins is in a critical condition in a London hospital.

St. George's University Hospital says the 61-year-old Wilkins is currently being treated there but did not disclose more details about his condition.

Wilkins' wife, Jackie, told British newspaper The Daily Mirror that he had a cardiac arrest that "led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma."

Wilkins, a central midfielder, played 84 times for England — captaining the team for 10 games — and for Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan, Rangers and Queens Park Rangers, among others, in a 24-year club career.

He was also coach of QPR and Fulham, as well as a brief spell in charge of Jordan's national team. He was assistant coach at Chelsea from 2008-10.

Wilkins has worked in soccer punditry in recent years.

