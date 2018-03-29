Motzko back at Minnesota: 'You only get one kick at the can'

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2017, file photo, United States' under-20 hockey coach Bob Motzko watches his team scrimmage during hockey practice in Columbus, Ohio. The new men’s hockey coach at Minnesota will be Bob Motzko, who has returned to his roots after 13 seasons running the program at St. Cloud State. Motzko was hired by the university on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, exactly one week after predecessor Don Lucia held a news conference to announce his retirement after 19 years overseeing the Gophers. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo