This Clovis family gives thanks to Jose Ramirez for showing support for their son

The city of Avenal celebrated Jose Ramirez's world title win with a victory parade.
More than 500 fans showed up Sunday for the parade that started at downtown Avenal and ended at Floyd Rice Park. Ramirez is coming off a WBC super lightweight victory over Amir Imam on March 17 at Madison Square Garden.
One of the many people in attendance was a Clovis family that made the trip to Avenal to help celebrate with Ramirez, but also gave thanks to the WBC super lightweight world champion for giving uplifting support to Anthony Arroyo, who died in 2015 due to cancer. Ramirez made his rounds at Valley Children's Healthcare and met with Arroyo.
"Unfortunately my son didn't make it," Ron Arroyo said. "For Jose to give his time like that, that's what it's about. He knows how to give back. I appreciate what Jose has done for the community."
Ramirez met with the family afterwards and assured them he would say a prayer for their son.
"He's in a better place right now," Ramirez told the family.
