Now that he’s a world champion, what’s next for Avenal’s Jose Ramirez?

Winning a world boxing title belt meant plenty to Jose Ramirez on a spectacular Saturday night in New York City, and his appreciation for that moment is still growing.

“It’s sinking in little by little,” Ramirez said days after winning the World Boxing Council super lightweight championship with a victory over Amir Imam at Madison Square Garden.

Ramirez said it started to get real as soon as he heard famed ring announcer Michael Buffer.

“When Buffer said, ‘Let’s get ready to rumble,’ I told myself, ‘Man, I’m headlining the card and I’m the main event at Madison Square Garden — a kid from Avenal.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Now, there’s some celebrating to do before a summer title defense, which is already in the works in front of hometown fans at Chukchansi Park.

And some healing. Even a victorious fighter can be left feeling a little beat-up.

An MRI revealed a small fracture at the base of Ramirez’s left thumb, which absorbed some reverse punishment while he was busy landing punches on Imam (282 total punches landed including 228 power punches, according to CompuBox).

No surgery is required, agent/promoter Rick Mirigian said.

No need to hurry back, nor to decide on an opponent, said Top Rank promoter Bob Arum. That discussion can wait a few weeks, Arum said, when “we know he’ll be 100 percent.

“We have to give him some time off, celebrate and enjoy himself and be with his family.”

The celebrating continues this weekend. Saturday, Ramirez will be at the FresYes event at Tioga-Sequoia Brewery where a new craft beer in his honor (The Pride of the Valley: World Champion IPA) will be released. Later that night, he’ll be honored at the Fresno FC soccer match at Chukchansi Park.

And Sunday, hometown Avenal will hold a parade in his honor beginning at 3 p.m.

Next month, Ramirez will head to Mexico for a WBC belt ceremony.

Meanwhile, the rest of his 2018 calendar is filling in.

The plan is to have Ramirez (22-0, 16 knockouts) fight Regis Prograis in the fall or winter, possibly at The Forum in Inglewood, Arum said. First, Prograis would be on the card with Ramirez this summer in Fresno, much like Top Rank did when it brought Imam to fight on the Ramirez undercard at the Save Mart Center in November. That gave Top Rank the opportunity to have Ramirez and Imam pose in a face-off.

That Save Mart Center card drew nearly 14,000, and the Ramirez fan club is growing. He took note of those who cheered him on Saturday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden , including a vocal contingent with strong ties to Ireland’s Michael Conlan who was also on the St. Patrick’s Day card.

“I had so many fans for me, and some new fans, too,” Ramirez said. “Fresno was definitely in the house.”

Ramirez said of the journey so far, “It’s quite a blessing and it shows that with the hard work, dedication, staying focused and staying disciplined, you can get wherever you want to be and become whoever you want to become.”