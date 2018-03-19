Matchups get managed, even in meaningless spring games

FILE - In this March 2, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter, center right, stands on the mound after relieving starting pitcher Dylan Bundy in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Sarasota, Fla. Even in spring training, when wins and losses are meaningless, managers are always hunting for significant matchups. That’s especially true along the Gulf Coast, where four AL East rivals train within about two hours of each other. John Minchillo, File AP Photo