Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh AP Photo

Sports

Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 08:22 AM

CLEVELAND

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.

Lue said Monday in statement that tests have offered no conclusion about what the issue is, but he feels he needs to step away "and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation" from which to coach the rest of the season.

Lue spent the second half of Cleveland's victory in Chicago on Saturday in the locker room because of an illness, the second time this season he left a game because he wasn't feeling well. The former NBA guard also sat one out against Chicago at home in December.

He says he will use a "prescribed routine and medication, which has previously been difficult to start in the midst of a season."

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford also left his team to address his health this season.

