Jose Ramirez's title dream inspired by boxing legends De La Hoya, Chavez

Jose Ramirez has entertained the idea of becoming a world champion for a long time.
Saturday night, the 25-year-old Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) finally gets his shot, facing Amir Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBC super lightweight title at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Ramirez says his championship aspirations took flight Sept. 18, 1998, when he watched Julio Cesar Chavez and Oscar De La Hoya fight for the WBC world title.
“We couldn’t purchase the fight because we couldn’t afford those types of purchases," Ramirez says. "We just always had regular cable TV.”
The Ramirez family was invited to their Avenal neighbor’s house to watch it because “they knew I boxed and I already had a couple amateur fights in.”
That night, De La Hoya beat Chavez for a second time in their career — and cemented a dream for a 6-year-old.
“Seeing them fight for the WBC world title … I told myself I could be a world champion someday if I stuck to it,” Ramirez says.
He was a mighty 57-pounder back then, but went on to amass a 154-11 amateur record and a spot on the 2012 U.S. Olympic team before earning a pro contract with Top Rank. More than four years since his December 2012 pro debut, Ramirez is at the pinnacle of his sport.
Agent/promoter Rick Mirigian took Ramirez under his wing during his amateur career.
“The skill set was there,” Mirigian says. “The experience was there, his life and him was the difference maker for me and the challenge. He was special.”
Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says, “He has all the tools. He can be one of the big stars in the sport. He obviously has a lot of talent. We haven’t rushed him. He’s become a very good, seasoned pro as he showed in his last fight by fighting a really good opponent.”
Ramirez earned a world title fight after he defeated Mike Reed by knockout in the second round at the Save Mart Center in November.
Ramirez looked back at his youth. Obviously, there was plenty of boxing, but he also played soccer and baseball at Avenal High.
“I was shy, but I was also embarrassed when we lost, and I never liked losing bad or failing,” he says. “When I first started boxing I wasn’t good at it. First time I walked in (the gym), I walked out because I felt clumsy and I was embarrassed to stay in there. I just kept training, working hard and the rest is history.”
Ramirez says cutting pounds to make a weight class, something he's been doing since he was 11, "pushes me." He checked in Friday at 139 pounds for the title fight.
"It's like my last chapter like in a book or movie, and that’s to be a world champion. It’s like one of those movies you see for a guy coming out of a small town with so many sacrifices and obstacles, and at the end of the movie, he becomes a world champion. That’s my life story in a way.
“All I can do is give it my best and be me and perform, and God willing, it should be enough and bring the world title back home.”
Title on the line
What: WBC super lightweight title fight
Who: Jose Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) vs. Amir Imam (21-1, 18 KOs)
Where: Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City
How to watch: The fight card will be televised on ESPN beginning at 5 p.m.; Ramirez-Imam should go on about 6 p.m. There will be a viewing party at Dave & Buster's in north Fresno, among other places.
Of note: The fight will be WBC’s 2,000th world championship fight. The title was deemed vacant after Terence Crawford moved up to 147 pounds, creating an opening for Ramirez and Imam.
