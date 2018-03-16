Russia's Kokorin expected to miss World Cup with knee injury

Russia striker Alexander Kokorin is expected to miss the World Cup in his home country because of a serious knee injury.
Kokorin's club team, Zenit St. Petersburg, says he tore the cruciate ligaments in his right knee in the opening minutes of a Europa League last-16 game against Leipzig on Thursday. He was carried off on a motorized cart in the eighth minute. Zenit lost 3-2 on aggregate.
Kokorin will fly to Rome for further medical treatment including likely surgery, the team adds.
The 26-year-old Kokorin has played 48 games for Russia, scoring 12 goals, and his absence leaves FC Krasnodar's Fyodor Smolov as Russia's likely top striker for the World Cup.
Russia plays Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay in the group stage of the tournament, which starts June 14.
