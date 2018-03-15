Raiders sign WR Jordy Nelson, release Michael Crabtree

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2017, file photo, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago. The Packers released Nelson, the third-leading receiver in franchise history and one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ top targets in the passing game, on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in 10 seasons in Green Bay. Charles Rex Arbogast, File AP Photo