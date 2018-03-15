They were there to talk boxing, but legendary promoters hit on immigration, too

The two most famous fight promoters in the world squared off Thursday in New York and the topic soon hit on a theme that impacts nearly all Californians: immigration.
Bob Arum and Don King traded messages at a news conference promoting Avenal native Jose Ramirez’s upcoming fight. Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) fights for the WBC super lightweight title against Amir Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. The fights will be shown on ESPN at 5 p.m.
Arum took the first shot.
“Don King, who’s sitting on my left, has a big picture of the man who is unfortunately the President of the United States,” Arum said. “I’m here with a red cap that says, ‘Pro immigrant and Proud.’ I really dedicate this card to the Dreamers.”
Ramirez’s agent/promoter, Rick Mirigian, also had a message for King.
“I want to thank Don King because he just made the after-party that much better. Because now, it’s going to be his retirement party,” he said.
King quickly replied “mucho gracias, senor. Bob is taking all his shots now.” He called Ramirez a “Puerto Rican” but backtracked and realized he “is Mexicano.”
“I’m just delighted ... I feel sorry for (Jose)” King said. “We want to say we will give him another chance later on down the road.”
Ramirez sat back and listened intently before giving his thoughts on the bout.
“It’s definitely a blessing to be able to fight here for my first world title, here at the mecca of boxing here in New York City,” Ramirez said. “To be able to showcase my talent to a whole different crowd, it’s part of becoming a superstar.”
He added: “I signed up to fight against the best fighters in the world. Making it through the Olympics, I know that my experience, talent and skills are there for me to become a world champion. And not just a world champion, but to make a big statement in the 140-pound division.”
Boxers represented by Arum and King haven’t faced off since 2011 when Miguel Cotto and Ricardo Mayorga fought for the WBA super welterweight title. Cotto, who was promoted by Top Rank, defeated Mayorga by technical knockout in the 12th round.
