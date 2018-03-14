Boxer Jose Ramirez's son will have a prime spot on ESPN Saturday

When Jose Ramirez steps in the ring Saturday night in New York City, his son won't be far from his mind — and certainly front-and-center for fans including a national TV audience.
The waistband of Ramirez's boxing trunks has the name of his 2 1/2-year-old son, Matteo, on the front and Ramirez on the back.
"I have a family to feed now that I'm a father — one who looks up to me and depends on me," Ramirez said.
Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Amir Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBC super lightweight world title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. ESPN will televise the fight beginning at 5 p.m.
Ramirez worked out in front of the New York media on Wednesday.
He has been in New York since Sunday. His entourage includes his father, Carlos; agent/promoter Rick Mirigian; strength and conditioning coach Charles Trembley; and Manuel Cunha, president of the Fresno-based Nisei Farmers League and a longtime Ramirez supporter.
His mom, girlfriend and son arrived Tuesday.
