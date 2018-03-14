Jose Ramirez will face Amir Imam for the WBC super lightweight world title fight at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Anthony Galaviz
Jose Ramirez will face Amir Imam for the WBC super lightweight world title fight at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Anthony Galaviz

Sports

Boxer Jose Ramirez's son will have a prime spot on ESPN Saturday

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

March 14, 2018 03:02 PM

When Jose Ramirez steps in the ring Saturday night in New York City, his son won't be far from his mind — and certainly front-and-center for fans including a national TV audience.

The waistband of Ramirez's boxing trunks has the name of his 2 1/2-year-old son, Matteo, on the front and Ramirez on the back.

"I have a family to feed now that I'm a father — one who looks up to me and depends on me," Ramirez said.

Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) will face Amir Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) for the vacant WBC super lightweight world title at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. ESPN will televise the fight beginning at 5 p.m.

Ramirez worked out in front of the New York media on Wednesday.

He has been in New York since Sunday. His entourage includes his father, Carlos; agent/promoter Rick Mirigian; strength and conditioning coach Charles Trembley; and Manuel Cunha, president of the Fresno-based Nisei Farmers League and a longtime Ramirez supporter.

His mom, girlfriend and son arrived Tuesday.

