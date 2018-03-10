Le Grand boys soccer defeats Leadership for Regional Championship

Le Grand head coach Jeff Slaughter celebrates with his players following a 2-1 victory over Leadership in the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand junior Rodrigo Lua (9) chases down a pass during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Le Grand bench looks on during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand freshman Hector Tejada (30) heads the ball during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand senior Andres Lua (17) battles with Leadership senior Leonardo Sanchez (14) during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Leadership freshman goalkeeper Mateo Pena makes a save on a shot from Le Grand freshman Hector Tejeda (5) during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand junior Rodrigo Lua (9) shoots and scores during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand head coach Jeff Slaughter calls out to his players during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand senior Andres Lua (17) collides with Leadership freshman goalkeeper Mateo Pena during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand junior goalkeeper Luisnoe Cardenas jumps to make a save during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand freshman Hector Tejeda (5) and Leadership's Kevin Estrada (6) battle for possession during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand senior Andres Lua (17) attempts to get past Leadership junior Brandon Franco (5) during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Leadership's Kevin Estrada (6) attempts to protect the ball from Le Grand junior Rodrigo Lua (9) freshman Hector Tejeda (5) during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand senior Angel Barajas (8) attempts to get past Leadership junior Brandon Franco (5) during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Leadership senior Marco Sahagun (11) celebrates with teammates following a Leadership goal during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Le Grand at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand freshman Hector Tejeda (5) defends Leadership senior Anderson Munoz (21) on a throw in during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand freshman Brian Lua (21) and Leadership senior Leonardo Sanchez (14) battle for possession of the ball during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand sophomore Julian Valencia (2) advances the ball during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand junior Rodrigo Lua (9) looks to senior Andres Lua (17) while celebrating a Bulldogs goal during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand fans cheer following a Bulldogs goal during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the Regional Championship. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand junior Rodrigo Lua (9) and Leadership junior Brandon Franco (5) exchange words during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship and Franco was ejected for throwing a punch at Lua.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand senior Andres Lua (17) leaps to head the ball during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand head coach Jeff Slaughter speaks with Le Grand freshman Brian Lua (21) on the sideline during a CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Le Grand bench looks on in the final minutes of the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match against Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. Le Grand beat Leadership 2-1 for the CIF Northern Regional Championship.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand players celebrate a 2-1 victory over Leadership in the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Leadership players line up to shake hands following a 2-1 loss to the Le Grand Bulldogs in the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand senior Andres Lua (17) shakes hands with Leadership players following the Bulldogs' 2-1 win during the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand head coach Jeff Slaughter hugs freshman Hector Tejeda (5) following a 2-1 victory over Leadership in the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand head coach Jeff Slaughter holds up the CIF Northern Regional Championship plaque as he celebrates with his players following a 2-1 victory of Leadership at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Le Grand head coach Jeff Slaughter is doused with Gatorade following a 2-1 victory over Leadership in the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
The Le Grand Bulldogs pose for a photo following a 2-1 victory over Leadership in the CIF Northern California Regional Division IV championship match at Le Grand High School in Le Grand, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com