Jose Ramirez will don Fresno jerseys for his WBC title fight

SHARE COPY LINK Jose Ramirez will face Amir Imam for the WBC junior lightweight world title on March 17, 2018. Ramirez will wear the Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno FC in New York for his fight. Anthony Galaviz

Jose Ramirez will face Amir Imam for the WBC junior lightweight world title on March 17, 2018. Ramirez will wear the Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno FC in New York for his fight. Anthony Galaviz