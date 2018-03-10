Jose Ramirez will don Fresno jerseys for his WBC title fight

When Jose Ramirez enters the ring for his WBC junior lightweight world title fight against Amir Imam, he'll be sporting the Fresno Grizzlies jersey.
It's something he wanted to do for his March 17 fight at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. And that's not at all.
He will also don the Fresno FC jersey after the fight. Coincidentally, the Foxes will make their USL debut against the Las Vegas Lights that same night at Chukchansi Park.
"It's an honor to represent Fresno and the whole Central California," Ramirez said. "To be able to partner up with the new professional soccer team and the Grizzlies, which I threw the (ceremonial) pitch a couple times. It's like bringing some of my home and some of Fresno with me all the way to New York. I'm excited for that. I know a lot of people here will be cheering me on for this upcoming fight."
Ramirez is 21-0 with 16 knockouts, while Imam is 21-1 and 18 knockouts.
