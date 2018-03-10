Sun sets on Fresno City coach's career at last state tournament game

Fresno City College women's basketball Brian Tessler on Saturday looked back with pride at a career that has brought him three decades of happiness.
That is how he felt, despite his Rams' 65-49 loss to Merced in the state semifinals at Ventura College on Saturday.
"Tough way to go out," Tessler said. "But I'm very proud of this team. They reached the final four after going 4-2 in the first round of (Central Valley Conference) play. To come back and tie for the conference and get this far is a credit to them."
Tessler, who started in 1988 at Madera High as a junior varsity basketball coach, wraps up his career 526-165. He spent 11 seasons at Fresno City and 10 seasons at Reedley. He also coached in the high school that saw his coaching career span to nearly 30 years.
Combined his teams have won 13 Central Valley Conference championships and made 10 state appearances.
"I wouldn't trade the last 30 years for any other job," Tessler said. "The long lasting relationships I've developed with both my players other community colleges and high school coaches is priceless.
"I feel honored to have coached so many quality young adults. Hopefully I've made an impact on them, and in some small way helped make them a better person."
