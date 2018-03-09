Texas racer gets past Kingsburg’s Eliason for Outlaws win at Tulare

Texas driver Aaron Reutzel scored his second big sprint car win at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on Friday night, getting his first victory with the national World of Outlaws tour.
Right behind him were three of the central San Joaquin Valley’s top young racers.
Reutzel first visited the third-mile, banked clay oval in 2015 with a guest appearance in an Easton-based Roth Motorsports car and won the Peter Murphy Classic.
This time, he brought his own team West. Friday night, he tracked the leaders for the first two-thirds of the 35-lap race, then diced with leader Cory Eliason of Kingsburg for several laps before taking the lead with three to go.
Eliason, competing for Roth this season on a national schedule, started on the pole and led the most laps but settled for an Outlaws career-best second place.
Nine-time Outlaws champion Donny Schatz finished third followed by two more young Valley hot shots, Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi in his family’s car and Lemoore’s Carson Macedo in the Easton-based Tarlton Motorsports car.
Jason Meyers, the former two-time Outlaws champion from Clovis who’s now a part-time racer, started on the front row but faded to ninth. Dominic Scelzi’s younger brother, Giovanni, was 11th and Hanford’s DJ Netto was 25th.
Ryan Bernal of Gilroy won the companion U.S. Auto Club West Coast 360 Sprints feature.
Weather permitting, the Outlaws and USAC are scheduled to race again Saturday night at Thunderbowl.
