This famed boxing ring announcer is impressed with Jose Ramirez in many ways

When Jose Ramirez faces Amir Imam for the vacant WBC super lightweight title at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 17, there will be a well-known ring announcer introducing the fighters.
That would be Michael Buffer.
Buffer has been a boxing ring announcer since 1982. He’s introduced the likes of Marvelous Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard, Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and many others.
Ramirez (21-0, 16 KOs) will meet Imam (21-1, 18 KOs) in a scheduled 12-round main event on ESPN.
Buffer first met Ramirez four years ago at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino. Something immediately caught his attention thanks to a meet set up by promoter/agent Rick Mirigian.
It was there Buffer took something away after meeting with Ramirez and his family.
“I was really impressed with his involvement with the water crisis in the Central Valley, which is mind boggling,” Buffer said. “It’s really an important cause.”
But more so, Buffer said he’s followed Ramirez through the years and came away blown away and described him as "humility."
“While he’s grown in self-awareness, it probably comes from his family background," he said. "A lot of guys where they get at a level of a world title shot at 20 wins and fight undefeated, they get an attitude, but between his family and having a coach like Freddie (Roach), he’s maintain a great deal of self-awareness in where he comes from. That’s probably most impressive thing about him."
What has the one thing Buffer said he's impressed with Ramirez?
“The way he developed his power through the years,” he said. “Moving up from junior lightweight to lightweight and now super lightweight. That’s pretty impressive and he seems to have a lot of focus when he’s in the ring and that’s important and does things a lot of fighters that don’t do. He’s impressive all the way around. From his personality to inside the ring.”
