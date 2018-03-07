After nearly 30 years with a whistle, this Fresno City coach is calling it a career

Fresno City College women’s basketball coach Brian Tessler has spent nearly 30 years in the business.
Tessler is retiring after this weekend’s state tournament at Ventura College.
“It’s a long time,” Tessler said. “I’ve enjoyed the community college level. With the exception of not winning a state championship, we’ve done a lot here.”
Tessler is back at the state tournament for a 10th time and his players want to win a state title for him.
“It’s more motivation because of all the hard work he’s put in” Rams sophomore guard Julia Cuellar said. “I’m just motivated to get there and win. I want him to end on a high note.”
Rams sophomore guard Isabella Naranjo said she “was surprised” to hear from her coach about his decision to retire.
Tessler is 302-64 in 11 seasons as the Rams coach. He went 223-100 in 10 seasons at Reedley College. Combined his teams have won 13 Central Valley Conference championships and made 10 state appearances.
He started at Madera High.
Tessler said he began thinking about retirement during the season, after the Fresno City tournament. “I sat back and told my wife I think this is my last year. I said, ‘I’m not the same.’
“I realized it was time and it stayed with me,” he said. “At this very point, I’m at peace and very at ease and it’s time to walk away. It’s time to get someone else in here and get a chance at it.”
