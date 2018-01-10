After a shocking first pro loss, Tulare fighter looks to get even in Lemoore

Daniel Valdivia is looking to even a score when he fights Thursday night in Lemoore.
The Tulare native suffered his first pro loss in his last fight, a unanimous decision for Vladimir Hernandez in June in Phoenix.
Good news for Valdivia (14-1, 10 KOs) is he will meet Hernandez (10-3, 7 KOs) again – this time in the main event of a seven-bout card at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino.
“It’s been in my head every since it happened,” Valdivia said of his last fight. “For seven months it was in my head and this Thursday is going to be revenge. That’s exciting for me. I can’t wait to step into the ring.”
Other fighters on the card from the central San Joaquin Valley: Joe Louie Lopez, Isidro Ochoa and Bryan Lua. Quilisto Madera of Stockton is also on the card.
Valdivia stood stunned while Hernandez dropped to his knees and celebrated after picking up the upset victory in June.
The 25-year-old Valdivia knows plenty is at stake for him if he wants to make a leap to a championship. It re-starts with Hernandez.
“I learned every fight is a title fight and you can’t take any opponent lightly,” he said. “You can’t look past anybody. You always have to prepare like it’s your last title fight. I feel like I underestimated the guy in a way and I have to come out focused because this is my title fight for a bigger fight. We know that little setback can’t happen (again).”
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Central Valley Boys
Thursday, Jan. 11 at Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino
Meet-and-greet begins at 4 p.m.
- Five-time world champion Timothy Bradley Jr. will give away signed copies of his new book “Hard to Heart” to the first 30 fans.
- Also, Jose Ramirez of Avenal, who will fight for a world title in New York on March 17, will meet with fans.
Seven-bout fight card begins at 7 p.m.
- Middleweight (8 rounds): Daniel Valdivia (14-1, 10 KOs) vs. Vladimir Hernandez (10-3, 7 KOs)
- Super Middlweight (6 rounds): Joe Louie Lopez (9-2, 6 KOs) vs. Calvin Metcalf (7-1, 2 KOs)
- Super Featherweight (6 rounds): Victor Morales (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Edgar Cantu (7-2-2, 1 KO)
- Lightweight (4 rounds): Bryan Lua (2-0, 0 KOs) vs. Mario Aguirre (debut)
- Super Featherweight (4 rounds): Isidro Ochoa (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Gabriel Rodriguez (3-0, 0 KOs)
- Super Featherweight (4 rounds): Angel Cordon (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Johnny Estrada (0-3)
- Super lightweight (4 rounds): Edgar Martinez (3-0, 1 KO) vs. Javier Rodriguez (0-1-1)
