Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6

Central Section scores for games of Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL
JESSE LUJAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
McLane 65, Roosevelt 56
Roosevelt
14
2
27
13
—
56
McLane
9
18
17
21
—
65
Roosevelt (12-3): Emontay Moultrie 14,Josh Williams 13, Jason Gaines 12, Damare Watts 8, Quint Myers 8, Demojiah Williams 1
McLane (11-5): Darriyn Grigsby 24, Tayshawn Bradford 16, Julian Lopez 8, Amkah Hannah 8, Diazah Hannah 7, Johndi Vang 2
South 55, Hoover 50
South
12
17
9
17
—
55
Hoover
8
17
10
15
—
50
South (7-11): Jared Carter 11, Mario Marquez 8, Jaylen Sanders 12, Dorian Mitchell 2, Damien Watson 10,Brad Bowers 12.
Hoover (4-14): Chris Esparza 2, Bakari Wiley 5, Chris Perea 12, Isaac Garcia 2,Jamie Quiñónez 9, Alec Martinez 3, Joseph Smith 2, Greg Ohanesian 15
North 49, Fowler 48
Fowler
7
9
11
21
—
48
North
7
11
18
13
—
49
Fowler (8-7): Korndeep Minhas 12, Surinder Grewal 10, Jopnaan Khalen 8, Eliazer Cortez 4, Harvir Sandhu 5, Spencer Nakayama 4, Jikram Grewal 3, Christian Young 2
North (7-11): Michael Gentry 21, Larry Atkerson 10, Victor Boggs 7, Jorell Medina 4, Curtis Green 3, James Johnson 2, Justin Calley 2
Tulare Union 47, Reedley 31
Reedley
2
3
13
13
—
31
Tulare
10
15
12
10
—
47
Reedley (7-9): Alex Ortuño 11,Florián Stasch 7, Roger Ortiz 5, Leo Hernandez 2, Danny Cortez 2, Augie Villarreal 2, Jairo Aguilar 2
Tulare Union (10-6): Jaydon Cain 17, Tyjae Breshears 9, Nick Montgomery 7, Darius Baker 6, Willie James 2, Bryson Allen 2, Malachi Monitz 4
Washington Union 60, Madera 56
Madera
18
14
14
10
—
56
Washington
11
15
15
19
—
60
Madera (3-11): Arthur Flores 10, Eli Barrios 3,Raeshaun Hill 6, K’veon Jones 4, Jesus Arzola 4, Raelon Hill 9, Christian Aguilar 6,Jered Smith 6, Komari Law 8
Washington Union (7-8): Devontae Massey 17, Derrick Nguyen 22, Kevin Ventura 11, Stephane Dowell 4, Andre Flanigan 2, Merick London 4
Third place
Kerman 78, Selma 72
Kerman
21
21
19
17
—
78
Selma
22
20
18
12
—
72
Kerman (13-3): Daniel Rico 31, Ezra Mendrin 13, Jacob Shubin 11, Hunter Rocha 8, Eric Garcia 3, Ryan Troutman 5, Tom Helmuth 3,Lupe Fuentes 3, Ricardo Parra 1.
Selma (9-7): Will Pallesi 35, Junior Ramirez 15, Manny Singh 11, Ashman Dosanjh 9, Isaak Orosco 2
Consolation
Centennial 93, Kennedy 68
Centennial
21
25
21
26
—
93
Kennedy
16
17
14
21
—
68
Centennial (13-4): Tyler Kennedy 8, Will Armstrong 15, Mason Solf 2, Ben Dokolos 12, Justin Greiner 28, Andrew Martin 3, Christian Portis 18, Noah West 5,Rishi Padhy 2.
Kennedy (4-9): Alexis Rodriguez 23, Patrick Orque 18, Tony Counts 12, Aaron Rios 6, Ivan Garza 5, Manny Baptista 2, Isaac Meza 2.
Championship
Fresno 76, Madera South 64
Madera South
10
14
24
16
—
64
Fresno
16
17
21
22
—
76
Madera South (11-5): Hakeem Primes 12, Joel Galvan 10, David Thomas 9, Ralph White 9, Junior Segura 8, Elijah Ford 2, Amire Green 2,Andre Johnson 12.
Fresno (13-4): Keanu Holliman 18, Brandon Walker 16, Avery Johnson 10, Darnele Naeole 10, Xavier Pulido 7, Giotre Yancy 4, Sergio Elenes 5, Ishmael Cruz 6
All-Tournament team
MVP — Ishmael Cruz, Fresno
Keanu Holliman, Fresno; Andre Johnson and Hakeem Primes, Madera South; Daniel Rico, Kerman and Will Pallesi, Selma.
Scholarship winners
Daniel Rico, Kerman; Xavier Pulido, Fresno and Manny Singh, Junior Ramirez and Will Pallesi, Selma.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elite Is Earned Showcase
Clovis West 60, Bishop Manogue 37
Manogue
7
8
10
12
—
37
Clovis West
14
13
17
16
—
60
Bishop Manogue: A. Sprause 4, Holt 23, Reviglio 2, K Sprause 3, Jensen 2, Jensen 3.
Clovis West: Makayla Warren 2, Alexis Hernandez 1, Nikki Tom 9, Aari’yanna Sanders 4, Champney Pulliam 10, Madison Campbell 23, Justyce Harris 9, Miciah Lee 2.
NONLEAGUE
Buchanan 77, Salinas 36
Buchanan: Amanda Dolberg 6, Maxine Tom 3, Chloe Riley 2, Elise Martini 7, Rachel Martini 2, Olivia Garcia 9, Ashtyn Arnold 7, Morgan Mathis 21, Sara Snider 8, Anaya Sperling 12.
Salinas: Mendalla 3, Cital 7, LaPorte 11, Chagnon 6, Guerra 6, DelCampo 3.
WRESTLING
DOC BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL
Individual finals in order of appearance
National rankings by Flo Wrestling
132 pounds: No. 7 Theorius Robison, Pomona-Parker, Colo., d. Carmen Ferrante, Bergen Catholic-N.J., , 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker
220: Trevor Ervin, Buchanan, d. Joey Daniel Santa Ana, 3-1 sudden victory
152: Gerard Angelo, Bergen Catholic, N.J., d. Trey Munoz, Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo, 15-9
138: No. 4 Jaden Abas, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego, d. Sonny Santiago St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 3-1
195: No. 9 Colbey Harlan, Oakdale, d. Ryan Reyes, Clovis West), 3-1 sudden victory
160: No. 3 Shane Griffith, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. Drake Engelking, Longmont-Colo., 15-4 major decision
152: Andrew Alirez, Greeley Central-Colo., d. Tony Mendoza, Selma, 7-2
170: Cole Moody, Bingham-Utah, d. Christian Rodriguez, Selma, 6-4
113: Giano Petrucelli, Clovis, d. Tristan Lujan, Selma, 2-1 tiebreaker 2
120: No. 7 Robert Howard, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. No. 10 Nicolas Aguilar, Gilroy, 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker
106: No. 5 Richard Figueroa, Selma, d. No. 3 Nick Kayal, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 5-0
126: Cleveland Belton, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, p. Ethan Leake, Buchanan, 0:23
182: No. 8 Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan, d. No. 10 Jacob Cardenas, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 7-3
285: No. 2 Cohlton Schultz, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., d. No. 3 Seth Nevills, Clovis, 3-2
Team scores
1, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 253.5; 2, Buchanan, 199.5; 3, Selma 148; 4, Gilroy, 132.5; 5, Clovis, 113; 6, Clovis North, 88; 7, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., 87.5; 8, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 82.5; 9 (tie), Oakdale and Pomona-Arvada, Colo., 80.5.
