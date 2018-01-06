Sports

Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 6

Fresno Bee Staff

January 06, 2018 11:36 PM

Central Section scores for games of Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, as reported to The Bee. Know of a missing score? Coaches can report highlights and results to sports@fresnobee.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

JESSE LUJAN MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

McLane 65, Roosevelt 56

Roosevelt

14

2

27

13

56

McLane

9

18

17

21

65

Roosevelt (12-3): Emontay Moultrie 14,Josh Williams 13, Jason Gaines 12, Damare Watts 8, Quint Myers 8, Demojiah Williams 1

McLane (11-5): Darriyn Grigsby 24, Tayshawn Bradford 16, Julian Lopez 8, Amkah Hannah 8, Diazah Hannah 7, Johndi Vang 2

South 55, Hoover 50

South

12

17

9

17

55

Hoover

8

17

10

15

50

South (7-11): Jared Carter 11, Mario Marquez 8, Jaylen Sanders 12, Dorian Mitchell 2, Damien Watson 10,Brad Bowers 12.

Hoover (4-14): Chris Esparza 2, Bakari Wiley 5, Chris Perea 12, Isaac Garcia 2,Jamie Quiñónez 9, Alec Martinez 3, Joseph Smith 2, Greg Ohanesian 15

North 49, Fowler 48

Fowler

7

9

11

21

48

North

7

11

18

13

49

Fowler (8-7): Korndeep Minhas 12, Surinder Grewal 10, Jopnaan Khalen 8, Eliazer Cortez 4, Harvir Sandhu 5, Spencer Nakayama 4, Jikram Grewal 3, Christian Young 2

North (7-11): Michael Gentry 21, Larry Atkerson 10, Victor Boggs 7, Jorell Medina 4, Curtis Green 3, James Johnson 2, Justin Calley 2

Tulare Union 47, Reedley 31

Reedley

2

3

13

13

31

Tulare

10

15

12

10

47

Reedley (7-9): Alex Ortuño 11,Florián Stasch 7, Roger Ortiz 5, Leo Hernandez 2, Danny Cortez 2, Augie Villarreal 2, Jairo Aguilar 2

Tulare Union (10-6): Jaydon Cain 17, Tyjae Breshears 9, Nick Montgomery 7, Darius Baker 6, Willie James 2, Bryson Allen 2, Malachi Monitz 4

Washington Union 60, Madera 56

Madera

18

14

14

10

56

Washington

11

15

15

19

60

Madera (3-11): Arthur Flores 10, Eli Barrios 3,Raeshaun Hill 6, K’veon Jones 4, Jesus Arzola 4, Raelon Hill 9, Christian Aguilar 6,Jered Smith 6, Komari Law 8

Washington Union (7-8): Devontae Massey 17, Derrick Nguyen 22, Kevin Ventura 11, Stephane Dowell 4, Andre Flanigan 2, Merick London 4

Third place

Kerman 78, Selma 72

Kerman

21

21

19

17

78

Selma

22

20

18

12

72

Kerman (13-3): Daniel Rico 31, Ezra Mendrin 13, Jacob Shubin 11, Hunter Rocha 8, Eric Garcia 3, Ryan Troutman 5, Tom Helmuth 3,Lupe Fuentes 3, Ricardo Parra 1.

Selma (9-7): Will Pallesi 35, Junior Ramirez 15, Manny Singh 11, Ashman Dosanjh 9, Isaak Orosco 2

Consolation

Centennial 93, Kennedy 68

Centennial

21

25

21

26

93

Kennedy

16

17

14

21

68

Centennial (13-4): Tyler Kennedy 8, Will Armstrong 15, Mason Solf 2, Ben Dokolos 12, Justin Greiner 28, Andrew Martin 3, Christian Portis 18, Noah West 5,Rishi Padhy 2.

Kennedy (4-9): Alexis Rodriguez 23, Patrick Orque 18, Tony Counts 12, Aaron Rios 6, Ivan Garza 5, Manny Baptista 2, Isaac Meza 2.

Championship

Fresno 76, Madera South 64

Madera South

10

14

24

16

64

Fresno

16

17

21

22

76

Madera South (11-5): Hakeem Primes 12, Joel Galvan 10, David Thomas 9, Ralph White 9, Junior Segura 8, Elijah Ford 2, Amire Green 2,Andre Johnson 12.

Fresno (13-4): Keanu Holliman 18, Brandon Walker 16, Avery Johnson 10, Darnele Naeole 10, Xavier Pulido 7, Giotre Yancy 4, Sergio Elenes 5, Ishmael Cruz 6

All-Tournament team

MVP — Ishmael Cruz, Fresno

Keanu Holliman, Fresno; Andre Johnson and Hakeem Primes, Madera South; Daniel Rico, Kerman and Will Pallesi, Selma.

Scholarship winners

Daniel Rico, Kerman; Xavier Pulido, Fresno and Manny Singh, Junior Ramirez and Will Pallesi, Selma.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elite Is Earned Showcase

Clovis West 60, Bishop Manogue 37

Manogue

7

8

10

12

37

Clovis West

14

13

17

16

60

Bishop Manogue: A. Sprause 4, Holt 23, Reviglio 2, K Sprause 3, Jensen 2, Jensen 3.

Clovis West: Makayla Warren 2, Alexis Hernandez 1, Nikki Tom 9, Aari’yanna Sanders 4, Champney Pulliam 10, Madison Campbell 23, Justyce Harris 9, Miciah Lee 2.

NONLEAGUE

Buchanan 77, Salinas 36

Buchanan: Amanda Dolberg 6, Maxine Tom 3, Chloe Riley 2, Elise Martini 7, Rachel Martini 2, Olivia Garcia 9, Ashtyn Arnold 7, Morgan Mathis 21, Sara Snider 8, Anaya Sperling 12.

Salinas: Mendalla 3, Cital 7, LaPorte 11, Chagnon 6, Guerra 6, DelCampo 3.

WRESTLING

DOC BUCHANAN INVITATIONAL

Individual finals in order of appearance

National rankings by Flo Wrestling

132 pounds: No. 7 Theorius Robison, Pomona-Parker, Colo., d. Carmen Ferrante, Bergen Catholic-N.J., , 3-2 ultimate tiebreaker

220: Trevor Ervin, Buchanan, d. Joey Daniel Santa Ana, 3-1 sudden victory

152: Gerard Angelo, Bergen Catholic, N.J., d. Trey Munoz, Trabuco Hills-Mission Viejo, 15-9

138: No. 4 Jaden Abas, Rancho Bernardo-San Diego, d. Sonny Santiago St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 3-1

195: No. 9 Colbey Harlan, Oakdale, d. Ryan Reyes, Clovis West), 3-1 sudden victory

160: No. 3 Shane Griffith, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. Drake Engelking, Longmont-Colo., 15-4 major decision

152: Andrew Alirez, Greeley Central-Colo., d. Tony Mendoza, Selma, 7-2

170: Cole Moody, Bingham-Utah, d. Christian Rodriguez, Selma, 6-4

113: Giano Petrucelli, Clovis, d. Tristan Lujan, Selma, 2-1 tiebreaker 2

120: No. 7 Robert Howard, Bergen Catholic-N.J., d. No. 10 Nicolas Aguilar, Gilroy, 7-6 ultimate tiebreaker

106: No. 5 Richard Figueroa, Selma, d. No. 3 Nick Kayal, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 5-0

126: Cleveland Belton, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, p. Ethan Leake, Buchanan, 0:23

182: No. 8 Anthony Montalvo, Buchanan, d. No. 10 Jacob Cardenas, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 7-3

285: No. 2 Cohlton Schultz, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., d. No. 3 Seth Nevills, Clovis, 3-2

Team scores

1, Bergen Catholic-N.J., 253.5; 2, Buchanan, 199.5; 3, Selma 148; 4, Gilroy, 132.5; 5, Clovis, 113; 6, Clovis North, 88; 7, Ponderosa-Parker, Colo., 87.5; 8, St. John Bosco-Bellflower, 82.5; 9 (tie), Oakdale and Pomona-Arvada, Colo., 80.5.

