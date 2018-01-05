In this Jan. 14, 2001, file photo, then-Oakland Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is shown during a press conference at Raiders headquarters in Alameda.
Jon Gruden is set to be the Raiders’ next head coach, and Derek Carr’s fourth

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

January 05, 2018 12:41 PM

Jon Gruden is returning to the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports.

The Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to introduce Gruden as their next head coach.

Steve Corkran of RaidersSnakePit.com first reported the news.

The last time Gruden coached the Raiders was Jan. 19, 2002 against the New England Patriots.

Yes, that infamous Tuck Game, in which the Patriots defeated the Raiders 16-13. Gruden was then traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gruden’s new Raiders deal is for 10 years and $100 million, according to ESPN.

Already, Gruden is reportedly arranging his staff – including former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon as quarterbacks coach and Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson as offensive coordinator. Olson was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2014, ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr’s rookie year.

Gruden will be Carr’s fourth head coach with the Raiders. The others: Dennis Allen, Tony Sparano and Jack Del Rio.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

