Jon Gruden is set to be the Raiders’ next head coach, and Derek Carr’s fourth

Jon Gruden is returning to the Oakland Raiders, according to multiple reports.
The Raiders are planning a news conference Tuesday to introduce Gruden as their next head coach.
Breaking: Jon Gruden will be introduced as the #Raiders head coach Tuesday, in a "splashy" news conference, I was informed by a team source.— Steve Corkran (@CorkOnTheNFL) January 5, 2018
Steve Corkran of RaidersSnakePit.com first reported the news.
The last time Gruden coached the Raiders was Jan. 19, 2002 against the New England Patriots.
Yes, that infamous Tuck Game, in which the Patriots defeated the Raiders 16-13. Gruden was then traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Raiders are giving new head coach Jon Gruden a 10-year contract, the longest coaching deal in NFL history, sources tell ESPN. The deal is likely to be worth about $100 million.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2018
Gruden’s new Raiders deal is for 10 years and $100 million, according to ESPN.
The Raiders coordinators will be Greg Olson (OC), Paul Guenther (DC) and Rich Bisaccia (ST)— Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 5, 2018
Already, Gruden is reportedly arranging his staff – including former Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon as quarterbacks coach and Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson as offensive coordinator. Olson was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator in 2014, ex-Fresno State star Derek Carr’s rookie year.
Gruden will be Carr’s fourth head coach with the Raiders. The others: Dennis Allen, Tony Sparano and Jack Del Rio.
