Sports

Eastern Michigan football adds grad transfer from Iowa

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 05:08 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich.

Quarterback Tyler Wiegers is set to play at Eastern Michigan as a graduate transfer.

Wiegers, who was previously at Iowa, is eligible to play for EMU this coming season.

A Michigan native, Wiegers redshirted at Iowa in 2014 and played in only eight games for the Hawkeyes from 2015-17. He graduated in December.

Wiegers says it's great to have the chance to complete for playing time — and to be back home.

EMU says Wiegers is enrolled in classes and pursuing a master's degree in human nutrition.

