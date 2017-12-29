Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

1:55 A ride on a thoroughbred Pause

1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

0:48 Adrian Martinez talks about the University of Nebraska and coach Scott Frost

0:43 Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener

0:46 Who’s got the Bulldog spirit? Fresno State celebrates Hawaii Bowl win

0:38 They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

1:11 Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar

1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back