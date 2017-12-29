Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

Are Fresno State and Houston players and coaches enjoying themselves in Hawaii? Check out the hula moves by Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford, assistants Jamar Cain and Kirby Moore, plus Fresno State President Joseph Castro on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.
Tina Becker is now one of the highest-ranking female executives of the NFL's 32 teams after being been named Chief Operating Officer with full control of the day-to-day management of the Carolina Panthers. Becker has filled a variety of positions in her 19 years with Carolina. Team owner Jerry Richardson will step down immediately.