UAPB dismisses coach after another losing football season

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 05:53 AM

PINE BLUFF, Ark.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff said Monday that it will not renew the contract for football coach Monte Coleman after five consecutive losing seasons.

Coleman's contract expires Dec. 31. He's led the Golden Lions since 2008 and compiled a 40-70 record, including the school's first-ever Southwestern Athletic Conference outright championship in 2012.

But the Golden Lions have tumbled since then, winning just one game last season and going 2-9 this year. The university says it hopes to name a new coach in December.

Coleman played 16 years in the NFL and won three Super Bowls as a linebacker for the Washington Redskins.

