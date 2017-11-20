Michigan's offense has been shaky against winning teams

FILE - This Oct. 28, 2017 file photo shows Michigan running back Karan Higdon 22) rushing for a 10-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has failed to run the ball against good teams and it might be relegated to a third option at quarterback against No. 8 Ohio State. The Wolverines will have to figure out a way to move the ball on the ground with Higdon and Chris Evans to take some pressure off John O’Korn, who may start in place of Brandon Peters unless Wilton Speight can make a remarkable comeback to play Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.