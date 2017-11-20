Sports

NFL Overreactions: The Eagles are Super Bowl bound

AP Pro Football Writer

November 20, 2017 11:31 PM

Hey Eagles fans: Book that trip to Minnesota in February.

Carson Wentz is taking Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. The Eagles (9-1) have the best record in the NFL, an excellent offense, an outstanding defense and superb special teams.

The Eagles dismantled the Cowboys 37-9 Sunday night to take a four-game lead in the NFC East. Now, they're focused on securing the No. 1 seed.

There's no stopping Philly this season.

Don't tell that to Saints fans. Or Vikings fans. Or even Rams fans.

New Orleans has an excellent running game behind Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara . The Saints (8-2) finally have a strong defense, too, to go along with Drew Brees.

Brees has more playoff wins in Philadelphia than the Eagles over the past decade. He led New Orleans to a win in Philly in a wild-card playoff game in 2014.

The Eagles are the best team in the NFC right now. But they'll have to get past the Saints and contend with the Vikings (8-2) and Rams (7-3).

Here are more overreactions following Week 11:

___

OVERREACTION: Ten losses down, six to go for the Browns (0-10).

REALISTIC REACTION: There are winnable games on their schedule. Then again, nothing is winnable for a team that's lost 25 of 26.

___

OVERREACTION: Baltimore's defense is better than the 2000 crew led by Ray Lewis.

REALISTIC REACTION: Their third shutout came against Brett Hundley's Packers, not Aaron Rodgers.

___

OVERREACTION: Case Keenum will start for the Vikings (8-2) the rest of the season.

REALISTIC REACTION: Minnesota is competing for the No. 1 seed in the NFC but coach Mike Zimmer still hasn't completely committed to him. If Keenum falters, Zimmer seems ready to turn to Teddy Bridgewater.

___

OVERREACTION: Patrick Mahomes can rescue Kansas City's season.

REALISTIC REACTION: Alex Smith helped the Chiefs (6-4) start 5-0, and he's not the only reason they've struggled lately.

___

OVERREACTION: Forty-year-old Tom Brady is better than 30-year-old Tom Brady.

REALISTIC REACTION: Brady threw 50 touchdown passes and led the Patriots to a 16-0 record at age 30. He's the G.O.A.T. and he's having another excellent season, but he was better in 2007.

___

OVERREACTION: The Raiders are 2017's most disappointing team.

REALISTIC REACTION: They're only one game behind in the AFC wild-card race. Still enough time to turn it around.

___

OVERREACTION: The Cowboys are going 0-6 without Ezekiel Elliott.

REALISTIC REACTION: Alfred Morris had 91 yards rushing against the Eagles. He's not the reason Dallas lost 37-9. Dak Prescott threw three interceptions and was sacked four times.

___

OVERREACTION: Andy Reid's decision to let tight end Travis Kelce throw a pass — it was picked — in a tie game with 6:47 left and the ball at Kansas City's 40 in a 12-9 overtime loss to the Giants was the worst call of the weekend.

REALISTIC REACTION: Pete Carroll tried a fake instead of a 35-yard field goal at the end of the first half in Seattle's 34-31 loss to Atlanta on Monday night.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

