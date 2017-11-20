Sports

UT Rio Grande Valley rallies to beat North Texas 75-63

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:02 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

DENTON, Texas

Nick Dixon had 27 points as UT Rio Grande Valley rallied in the second half to beat North Texas 75-63 on Monday night.

North Texas was up 35-30 at the break and pushed that to 44-34 with 16:44 left in the game.

Lesley Varner Jr. had a steal and hit a 3-point jumper to spark an 11-0 run that led to the Vaqueros taking a 55-50 lead. Dixon, who made 10 of 11 free throws, had 17 points in the final eight minutes to seal the win.

Varner finished with 13 points, making 10 of 14 free throws. Moe McDonald added 12 points for UT Rio Grande Valley (3-2).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Vaqueros shot 42.6 percent (23-54) from the floor while limiting North Texas (2-2) to 19-of-60 (31.7 percent) shooting. North Texas made just 4 of 24 from distance. The Vaqueros hit 5 of 16.

Ryan Woolridge led the Mean Green with 18 points. A.J. Lawson added 10 with 11 rebounds.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back

    Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford talks about the unusual nature of the next two weeks, when the Bulldogs will host Boise State in the final regular-season game, then face the Broncos again the following Saturday for the Mountain West championship.

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back 1:15

Fresno State coach Tedford on playing Boise State back-to-back
Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling 0:49

Why Fresno State linebacker George Helmuth is smiling
Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch it fall: Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

View More Video