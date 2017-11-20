Sports

Southern Miss rolls over Blue Mountain 90-46

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:02 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss.

Tyree Griffin had 17 points and nine assists on Monday night to help Southern Miss beat Blue Mountain 90-46.

Griffin was 7-of-10 shooting, making 2 of 3 from behind the arc. Anfernee Hampton added 16 points with 4-of-6 3-point shooting for the Golden Eagles (2-1). Cortez Edwards scored 13 points and Eddie Davis III had 11.

Southern Miss had 14 more field-goal attempts than the Toppers and made 53 percent (35 of 66). Blue Mountain had 17 turnovers and got outrebounded 43-28.

The Eagles opened the game with a 37-11 lead, went into halftime up 42-26 and had their largest lead at 87-37 with less than six minutes to go. It was Southern Miss' largest margin of victory since a 93-48 win against Belhaven on Dec. 27, 2011.

Jaylon Bardley led the Toppers with 15 points.

