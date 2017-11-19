Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes past New England Patriots linebacker David Harris, center, Sunday in Mexico City.
Why Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch caused stir by standing for anthem

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 19, 2017 04:34 PM

Marshawn Lynch has sat for the national anthem during every game this season.

So when the Raiders running back stood before Sunday’s game, he made quite a fuss. Why?

It wasn’t “The Star-Spangled Banner” Lynch stood for.

Before the Raiders took on the New England Patriots in Mexico City, Lynch remained seated while the American anthem played, but stood for Mexico’s song, according to a tweet from The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Since Lynch doesn’t like speaking to the media, it’s unlikely he’ll say why he chose to stand for the Mexican anthem.

