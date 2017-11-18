More Videos

  Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte

    Fresno City College defeated Butte 44-21 in the State Center Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Rams running back Khai Williams had four TDs and was named MVP. - Anthony Galaviz

Fresno City College defeated Butte 44-21 in the State Center Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Rams running back Khai Williams had four TDs and was named MVP. - Anthony Galaviz
Fresno City College defeated Butte 44-21 in the State Center Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Rams running back Khai Williams had four TDs and was named MVP. - Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Sports

Late mentor’s message, memory drove Fresno City back to big day in blowout bowl win

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

November 18, 2017 07:58 PM

All week, Fresno City College running back Khai Williams was thinking about Tony Perry.

Williams last played for Edison High in 2014, with Perry as an assistant coach. But he was back for his alma mater’s Central Section playoff game Friday night when a moment of silence paid tribute to his mentor.

Perry, a longtime assistant and organizer of summer programs designed to boost high school athletes’ chances to continue their careers in college and the pros, died Nov. 11.

As for his Saturday? All Williams did, in a performance he dedicated to Mr. Perry, was rush 20 times for 156 yards and four touchdowns in Fresno City’s 44-21 victory over Butte at the State Center Bowl.

He was named the game’s MVP.

“It really shook me,” Williams said of receiving word of Perry’s passing. “It came out of nowhere. I knew my last game I had to to dedicate it to him, and I just played with my best and I knew he was watching over me and he was proud of my performance.

“It’s all credit to my offensive line and tight ends. They make my job extremely easy. When they get their blocks, it’s a cake walk from there.”

Mr. Perry’s role had continued this season as well. Williams abruptly left the Rams program Oct. 31, and it was Mr. Perry who reached out and told him to go back.

Williams returned the next day and was demoted to the third team heading into a game that week against San Joaquin Delta. In the regular-season finale against Sequoias, he scored two touchdowns.

“TP and all my Edison fam, he was like ‘Not you, Khai,’ ” Williams said. “He said, ‘You meant for this. You know better. You love this game too much and don’t respect me like that. Go talk to your coaches and apologize and get back.’

“I’m just thankful my team welcomed me back with open arms and I appreciate them greatly for that.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

STATE CENTER BOWL

Fresno City 44, Butte 21

Butte (5-6)

7

7

0

7

21

Fresno City (8-3)

3

14

14

13

44

Butte: Juan Rodriguez 7 pass from Easton English (Erick Ruiz kick)

Fresno City: FG Evan Rios 24

Fresno City: Khai Williams 10 run (Rios kick)

Butte: Jackson Taylor 11 run (Rios kick)

Fresno City: Williams 1 run (Rios kick)

Fresno City: Ryan Brocks 20 pass from Trey McJunkin (Rios kick)

Fresno City: Williams 6 run (Rios kick)

Butte: Tyler Fountain 3 run (Ruiz kick)

Fresno City: Williams 1 run (Rios kick)

Fresno City: Wesley Graves 2 run (Rios kick)

BUTTE

FRESNO CITY

First downs

14

21

Rushes-yards

33-119

40-221

Passing

110

256

Comp-Att-Int

11-30-1

15-22-1

Return Yards

91

93

Punts-Avg.

6-41.8

3-38.3

Fumbles-Lost

0-0

1-1

Penalty-Yards

5-35

7-70

Time of Possession

28:21

31:39

RUSHING: Butte, Tyler Fountain 19-54, Dalton Gee 9-41, Jackson Taylor 1-11, Kyle Barnetche 2-10, Easton English 1-3, Lakiem Williams 1-0. Fresno City, Khai Williams 20-156, Wesley Graves 13-54, Anthony Stewart 5-10, Trey McJunkin 1-4, Chris Dye 1-(-3).

PASSING: Butte, Easton English 11-30-1-110. Fresno City, Trey McJunkin 14-21-1-198, Chris Dye 1-1-0-58.

RECEIVING: Butte, Darius Law 2-32, Skyler Rowe 1-30, Juan Rodriguez 3-24, Tyler Fountain 2-14, Brian Wright 2-11, Jordan Kress 1-(-1). Fresno City, Wesley Graves 1-58, Ontario Johnson 2-41, Anthony Stewart 2-34, Khai Williams 4-32, Coltin Velasquez 1-24, Denzel Carter 1-21, Ryan Brocks 1-20, Markelle Raymond 1-15, Terry Toler 2-11.

