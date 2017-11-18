Late mentor’s message, memory drove Fresno City back to big day in blowout bowl win

More Videos 1:41 Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte Pause 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 0:41 Accident at HSR construction site injures two 1:35 4,500-calorie meals and other fun Thanksgiving facts 12:44 Human trafficking: Slaves of the sex trade 1:08 Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition 1:02 What is REAL ID? 2:00 Take a boat ride on the San Joaquin River bordering Fresno 0:57 Breaking glass catches victim's attention. Surveillance video catches two suspects. 1:47 Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte Fresno City College defeated Butte 44-21 in the State Center Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Rams running back Khai Williams had four TDs and was named MVP. - Anthony Galaviz Fresno City College defeated Butte 44-21 in the State Center Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Rams running back Khai Williams had four TDs and was named MVP. - Anthony Galaviz agalaviz@fresnobee.com

