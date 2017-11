More Videos

1:41 Sights and sounds from Fresno City College football game against Butte

1:47 Highlights from No. 7 Clovis against No. 2 Clovis West in their D-1 playoff game

1:44 Fresno State celebrates end of long wait for return of wrestling program

0:39 Fresno State great Gary Quintana honored before first home match of new era

2:19 An emotional Edison High football team honors Tony Perry

1:08 Highlights from Day 1 of the Pismo Beach Open surf competition

0:56 Central Section crowns its Division I girls and boys cross country champs

1:20 'Dogs start well against Arizona State but quickly fade

1:15 Here are a few casting techniques taught by California Department of Fish and Wildlife

1:47 Meet Madera High kicker Brisa Meza

0:50 10 photos showing the agony of Italy failing to make the World Cup