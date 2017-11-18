Michaela Maroney rides Herbie’s Gold during junior novice Show Jumping competition for the Fresno County Horse Park’s 60th Anniversary Horse Trial Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in Fresno. Competition continues Sunday.
Sports

Horse Park’s 60th anniversary 3-day eventing continues through Sunday

Fresno Bee staff

November 18, 2017 04:36 PM

More than 210 entries from across California including Olympian Lauren Billys of Woodlake are competing this weekend at the Fresno County Horse Park’s 60th Anniversary Horse Trial.

The three-day event concludes Sunday at the park, located north of Herndon Avenue on Weber Avenue near the San Joaquin River and Highway 99.

The Fresno County Horse Park is the second-oldest continuously operating three-day eventing facility in the U.S. This weekend’s event is the last trial of the year.

Billys, a Fresno State graduate who competed for Puerto Rico in the 2016 Rio Games, is riding three horses this weekend.

Organizer John Marshall said course design is important in three-day eventing and Fresno has two of the best working this weekend: Derek diGrazia of Carmel Valley, who is Billys’ trainer and the designer for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games; and Canadian Jay Hambly, who is the lead builder for the Tokyo Games.

The event is open to the public.

