Taylor hits 7 3-pointers in Evansville's 66-61 win

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 04:03 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Ryan Taylor made a career-record seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points to lead undefeated Evansville to a 66-61 victory over Binghamton on Saturday.

Taylor, a junior averaging 23 points per game coming in, was 10 of 22 from the field and 7 of 10 from the arc. Dru Smith added 11 points and nine assists for the Purple Aces (4-0).

Binghamton (1-3) trailed by 12 at halftime but got within one on a 3-point play by Everson Davis with 3:13 remaining. But Taylor hit his seventh 3-pointer on Evansville's next trip down the floor and Noah Frederking added a bucket a minute later for a six-point edge. The Aces hit six free throws in the final 39 seconds to keep the Bearcats at bay.

J.C. Show hit 6 of 7 from the arc and 9 of 12 overall in scoring 27 points for the Bearcats. Davis added 12 points and Thomas Bruce 11 points along with three blocks.

