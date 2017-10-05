Big Fresno Fair horse racing: Day 2 selections

Bee editors and horse players Kenny Lewis and Dave Cooper are going head-to-head with a bankroll battle during The Big Fresno Fair, which continues its nine-day meet at 1:45 p.m. Friday. Each started with a hypothetical $500.
Exacta Kenny says
Thursday: Lost $80 as No. 7 Ihearditallbefore ran second in the fourth race won by No. 6 Gotham Sky at 6-5.
Bankroll: $420
Today: It’s the first Friday of the meet, and we could not have scripted a better day for racing. Sunny, mild and a 100 percent chance of cold beverages and lots of winning tickets. Speaking of winning, let’s get hot early. Six maidens enter the gate in Race 3, and one of them looks like they’ll be long gone.
The bet: You’re not gonna get rich on No. 1 Dream of Eagles (9-5), but sometimes you have to take what you can get. Second start, draws rail, plunges in class and should roll home gate to wire. If we can get anywhere near 9-5, that’s good enough for a few beverages and a burger. $100 win on the 1. Also, let’s pound a $20 exacta, 1 over the 3 and 5.
Note to Dave: I hate having chalk for lunch, but I’m looking to bankroll the rest of the day. See you in the beer line after Race 3.
Dimer Dave says
Thursday: Lost $30 as No. 6 and heavily favored Wise Tale ran fourth in the fifth race won by No. 7 Outthink’em at 2-1.
Bankroll: $470.
Today: Hunting for a price, I landed on No. 2 River House, at 10-1, in the seventh. The top two on the morning line deservedly will take plenty of money. My hope is trainer Jerry Hollendorfer and jockey J.J. Hernandez can get the jump on this field and repeat the magic that saw them win five times in seven races at Fresno in 2016.
The bet: $20 to win on the 2 and a five-horse, 10-cent superfecta box ($12) using 2-3-5-7-8.
Note to Kenny: Some of us have to work on Fridays, so I can’t join you, but think of me, and hopefully my two C-notes, while downing that Silver Bullet.
The Big Fresno Fair horse racing
First post time: Weekdays 1:45 p.m., weekends 12:45 p.m.
No racing: Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11
Admission: Ground floor is free with fair admission
Seating: $5 reserved, $7 box (must purchase whole box, which come in two-, three-, four- or six-seat options)
Details: www.fresnofair.com/live-racing
