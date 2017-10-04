Looking for a sure bet at the horse races? These guys say they’ve got it

1:09 Central battles Buchanan to 3-2 win in volleyball Pause

0:58 Confused about placing a horse racing wager at The Big Fresno Fair?

2:03 Fresno's enthusiasm over horse racing infuses trainer Jonathan Wong

1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves

2:13 Place your bets! A how-to guide for Big Fresno Fair horse racing

1:56 Fresno Unified teachers vote overwhelmingly to strike

3:06 Police release bodycam footage of Las Vegas shooting

1:15 2017 Taco Truck Throwdown crowns the judges' champ

2:29 Life with advanced breast cancer: 'You're staring death in the face every day'