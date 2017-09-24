Kody Swanson wins third USAC Silver Crown title, Cory Eliason captures $11K payday

It was a big night Saturday for Kingsburg sprint car drivers Kody Swanson and Cory Eliason.
In Rossburg, Ohio, Swanson was celebrated as a three-time U.S. Auto Club Silver Crown series national champion. Swanson then went out and flipped his car during the 4 Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway, ending his night. Still, his points lead coming in was insurmountable. He’s only the third three-time champion in the 47-year history of the series (forerunner to the current IndyCar series), joining Californians Bud Kaeding and Jimmy Sills.
Swanson won four of 10 Silver Crown races this season, rising to No. 2 on the series career list.
Swanson races in several Midwest series, and picked up his first victory at 67-year-old Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway on Sept. 17 in the track’s season finale.
Saturday night at 52-year-old Placerville Speedway, Eliason and his Rio Linda-based Rod Tiner Racing team enjoyed an $11,300 payday winning the Nor-Cal Posse Shootout.
Eliason, who has raced in both California and the Midwest this season and had success last offseason in Australia, was dominant all weekend, also winning Friday’s feature.
He led a central San Joaquin Valley contingent Saturday night: Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi, another California-to-Midwest-to-Australia barnstormer, was second, D.J. Netto of Hanford fourth, Steven Tiner of Visalia seventh and Mitchell Faccinto of Hanford ninth.
Comments