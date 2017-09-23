Where have you gone, Tim Lincecum? In search of beloved Giants ace

1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves Pause

1:36 Kerman High football coach's memory lives on

1:04 Adding a face to a number: New law requires California to track veteran suicides

1:09 After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like.

1:37 Talking to teens early could help Fresno County reduce number of preterm births

0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno

1:54 High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley

1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

0:51 Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now?