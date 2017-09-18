Eric Reid is tended to on the field after an injury during the 49ers’ game against the Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle. The strong safety damaged his PCL and will miss at least one game.
Sports

Why 49ers will be thinner at defensive back for a while

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

September 18, 2017 5:33 PM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers, who have been dealing with injuries to their safeties since the start of training camp, will be without strong safety Eric Reid for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and possibly longer.

Reid suffered damage to the PCL in his left knee in the second quarter of Sunday’s 12-9 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. He returned to action after halftime but twice had to limp to the sideline before being taken out of the game for good.

Reid, who is the final year of his contract, will not need surgery, Shanahan said. But he indicated the injury could cause the veteran safety to miss multiple games.

With Reid out Sunday, the team’s starter at free safety, Jaquiski Tartt, moved to strong safety. Jimmie Ward, who was expected to play only a dozen or snaps in his first game back from a serious hamstring injury, stepped in at free safety and played throughout the fourth quarter.

The 49ers did not practice Monday. However, because their next game is Thursday, they were required to file a practice report.

If they had practiced, Tartt would have sat out with a neck injury while tight end George Kittle would have missed the session with a hip issue.

“I know he was hurting today,” Shanahan said of Tartt. “We’ll see how he is when he comes in (Tuesday).”

Ward would have been limited with his ongoing hamstring injury. That means the 49ers have two safeties who are completely healthy: rookies Lorenzo Jerome and Adrian Colbert.

Matt Barrows: @mattbarrows, read more about the team at sacbee.com/sf49ers.

